The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News
Football Netball Preview

Rats visit Eagles, Saints host Warriors | WFNL round 12 football

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated July 5 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kade Bohner puts pressure on a clearance against Dimboola in round nine of the WFNL at Alexandra Oval on Saturday, June 17. Picture by Lucas Holmes
Kade Bohner puts pressure on a clearance against Dimboola in round nine of the WFNL at Alexandra Oval on Saturday, June 17. Picture by Lucas Holmes

Warrack Eagles v Ararat Rats

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.