Completely renovated, this home is centrally located in the highly desired west end. External features include undercover decking, open-style decking, rear lane access, a powered shed and established gardens. Inside you'll find three bedrooms as well as optional fourth bedroom or study. The home's heart is the large open-style living and dining zone with its stylish new kitchen. More features are cook's island, 900mm-wide cooker, walk-in pantry, polished floorboards, walk-in robe, updated ensuite and family bathroom. Impressive renovation, ideal location near schools, kindergarten, churches, supermarket and more. Upgrade, or enter the market, with this light-filled family home.

