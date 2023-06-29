Charming and renovated, this Edwardian home is in the heart of town with lovely views of the old bluestone church and Mt Langi Ghiran. Inside, beautiful original details include ceiling roses and stained glass windows. The kitchen includes a St. George Grillmaster electric stove. The main bedroom has built-in robes and the bathroom offers a shower recess. Outside, you'll find shady verandahs on two sides and a courtyard creating cosy outdoor spaces. Carporting, rainwater storage and a garden shed are included. Currently leased, contact the agent for details.

