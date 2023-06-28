Ararat Rats v Nhill Tigers
The ladder leaders return after its bye to host the Tigers at Alexandra Oval.
In its last match in round nine, a last-minute Jack Ganley goal was the difference against the Roos at home.
Tom Mills kicked three goals at a wet and windy Alexandra Oval.
Ruck Cody Lindsay and Luke Spalding featured in Ararat's best.
Nhill kicked three goals in the last term at a windy Davis Park, but was defeated by local rivals Dimboola.
Drew Schneider kicked three goals for the home side.
Captain Jarryd Dahlenburg and ruck Austin Merrett were atop the best.
Minyip Murtoa Burras v Stawell Warriors
The Burras host the Warriors at Minyip Recreation Reserve in what will be an 'eight-point game'.
Coming into round 11, the Burras occupy fifth place, four points ahead of the Warriors in sixth.
Minyip Murtoa enters the match after a two-goal win over Horsham.
The Burras trailed by five points at three-quarter time but kicked all three goals in the last term.
Jye Walter has kicked six goals in the last two matches, whilst Tanner Smith and Warwick Stone were atop its best.
Stawell has started a tough stretch of games.
Having played the Giants in round 10, the Warriors play the remaining top-five teams.
Aiden Graveson and Kyan Mellor kicked two goals in its 27-point defeat to the Giants.
In his first season of senior football, Mellor has impressed senior coach Tom Eckel.
"He has really come along," Eckel said.
Horsham Saints v Horsham Demons
The Saints are coming off a strong performance against the Eagles and a win over Nhill.
Senior coach Ben Knott has been impressed by his sides' answer to pressure since the bye.
"When the opposition put pressure on, I thought we sort of rose to the occasion a bit which was pleasing," Knott said.
Looking at the Demons specifically, Knott expected its youth and pace to come to the fore once again.
"We sort of understand Horsham's game, they're young and they're quick. So we'll allow for that again," Knott said.
"We'll go in with a similar mindset and try our very best to stop their young, quick blokes, which is obviously easier said than done."
For Demons senior coach Tyler Blake, stringing consistent games together is the aim.
Horsham led the Burras by five points at three-quarter time, but were held goalless in the last the fourth-quarter.
We were competitive pretty much the whole game but the last 10 minutes. They kicked a couple of goals, and we just couldn't convert on the scoreboard in that last quarter," Blake said.
Looking at the Saints, Blake is hopefully of an improved performance since the last meeting in round two.
It was probably one of our worst games when we played that first game. They played really well, and they've been playing really well all year," Blake said.
The main focus for the Demons has been on its own game throughout the season.
"That's been our main focus over the last few weeks, just a game style and the way we want to move the footy," Blake said.
"We're looking at a couple of matchups. But mainly it's about what we can do, what we can control, and the way we want to play.
We've just got to show that we can put the effort all out on the table again and play our game of footy."
Dimboola Roos v Warrack Eagles
The Roos defeated local rivals Nhill for the second time this season in round 10.
Coach Jack Landt led from the front in a four-goal performance.
In recent weeks, Aisea Raikiwasa has been matched up with some of the competition's best key forwards.
In round nine, the former South Australian Country Football Championships representative kept Tom Williamson to one goal and Thomas Driscoll goalless in round 10.
For the Eagles, it suffered a 75-point loss at Brim Recreation Reserve.
Coach Daniel Bell, Max Inkster, Ryan McKenzie and Joseph McKinnon got on the scoreboard for the Eagles.
Matthew Johns featured in Warrack's best for the seventh time from his eight matches.
The potential matchup of McKinnon and Raikiwasa will be one to keep an eye on.
