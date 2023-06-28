Castile soap and its many uses

Picture by Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Castile soap is a wonderfully diverse and effective product.



This all natural soap is made from vegetable oils and is 100 per cent biodegradable.



Unlike most commercials soaps, castile soap is free of animal fat, synthetic ingredients, and harsh chemical additives like dyes and fragrance.



These qualities make it a great option for people with sensitive skin and those who are concerned about the environment and animal welfare.

True to its name, castile soap was first made in Spain's Castile region before gradually gaining popularity throughout the European continent and beyond.



It was originally produced using olive oil, although modern versions derive from a range of other plant oils including castor, hemp, coconut, palm, almond, avocado, and more. Many also contain essential oils.

Castile soap is available in liquid and bar form. The former is more convenient but a little more expensive. The best known brand of castile soap is Dr. Bronner's.



Indeed, castile soap has become almost synonymous with that name. But Dr. Bronner's, while good, is just one of many producers of castile soap.



Most health food stores will stock a few varieties. Of course, castile soap is also widely available online. Order a couple different ones and ship them via courier Ararat.

Now that we know what castile soap is, let's take a look at a handful of its many applications.

Body, facial, and hand soap

Castile soap is a terrific way to clean your body. As opposed to commercial soaps, which contain synthetic ingredients that dry out your skin, castile soap leaves your skin feeling soft and smooth. It's also very mild.



Use it as you would any shower gel, hand soap, or face wash. You can also combine it with other natural ingredients like the essential oil of tea tree. Tea tree oil is excellent for your skin; you can buy some online and have it delivered by a same-day courier to Melbourne.

General purpose cleaner

Many people choose to include castile soap in their DIY household cleaner.



Making it is easy. First, pour 1/4 cup of castile soap into a clean spray bottle. Then fill up the bottle with equal parts water and distilled white vinegar.



Add 10-15 drops of your preferred essential oil. The resulting solution can be used to clean more or less anything.

Dish soap

Castile soap is a natural degreaser, making it ideal for cleaning dishes. A little bit goes a very long way. Just mix 1 part castile soap with 10 parts water and get to work on those dirty dishes.

Deodorant

Tired of buying commercial deodorants that a) don't work as advertised and b) cause skin irritation? Try making your own deodorant by combining castile soap, baking soda, and sea salt with a little water. Apply as needed using a spray bottle.

Shampoo

You can use castile soap as a substitute for commercial shampoos, which are usually brimming with chemicals designed to strip the oil from your hair.



These leave your hair dry and flat, necessitating the use of conditioner. Thanks to the natural fats it contains, castile oil cleans your hair without drying it out. It's a true 2-in-1 shampoo-conditioner. You can mix a tablespoon with a cup of water or apply it to your locks directly.

Laundry detergent

When it comes to irritating synthetic ingredients, commercial laundry detergents take the cake. For people with sensitive skin, it can be an ordeal finding a detergent that doesn't result in irritation.



Castile soap is the solution. Mix 1 cup of castile soap flakes (you'll have to purchase a bar of castile soap and grate it) with 1 cup of baking soda and 1 cup of boric acid. Use it as you would a powdered detergent.

Shaving cream

Castile soap functions as an effective natural shaving cream. The natural fat from the plant oil has the effect of softening and lubricating the skin so that your razor slips easily over it, leaving you with a close shave and no razor burn. Be sure to wet your skin before applying the castile soap.

Makeup remover

Castile soap is a good natural alternative to harsh solvent-based makeup removers.



Just add a few drops to a cotton ball soaked in witch hazel and gently rub it over your face to rid it of makeup. Not only will your face be clean, it will also be moisturised.

Pest repellent

Pests will ruin your garden if you let them.



They can also wreak havoc on house plants. Mix 1 tablespoon of liquid castile soap with 1 quart of water in a clean spray bottle.



Coat the leaves of your plants liberally-top and bottom-to keep away aphids, mites, ants, beetles, and other pesky critters.

