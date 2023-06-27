Blizzard returns to the winners podium in SACCC 10km handicap

The week of the winter solstice delivered the appropriate cold and wet conditions for the Stawell and Ararat Cross Country Club's (SACCC) first of four championship races and the Blizzard Family 10km Handicap race.
In contrast to the unmotivating conditions, it was with childlike happiness that Sue Blizzard crossed the finish line in celebration of her time that would earn her the win for the 10km Handicap event.
During the race briefing, runners were warned of the 'character building' conditions that were set to test even the toughest of runners. Shortly after, when runners set off in the mass start format, the competitor's knew they were in for a brutal first half of the race when the strong, icey and wet north westerly winds kissed their faces.
In the men's championship race, it was the in form Paul Fenn who guided Mark Thompson around the 10km course that looped around the streets of north Ararat, Saw Pit Flat Road and back in Railway Road. The contest was decided when Paul Fenn edged out Mark Thompson for the top points with a time of 39' 02".
Thompson was less than a second behind him. Third in the male Championship points race was Matt Haddow in 51' 20".
In the female championship race, an intriguing battle has started in deciding the female club champion for season 2023. At the end of the 10km race, which is the first of the 4 point scoring races, it was the talented Leah Seebohm (running stride for stride with Matt Haddow, in 51' 20") who won in impressive fashion from Annie Brown (53' 15") and Helen McPherson (54' 12").
The final battle to be settled for the day was in the Handicap and main event. This race has been sponsored by the Blizzard Family since 2017 and is an event the family takes much pride in supporting.
In an ironic turn of events, it was Sue Blizzard who exceeded her own expectations in breaking 1 hour for 10km (59' 54") to win the very race that she and her husband (Neil) sponsor.
In receiving the beautiful white sash and prizes for her victory, the club acknowledged the many contributions Sue provides behind the scenes of each season she has been involved.
President Mark Thompson said Sue was a passionate runner who shared her love of running with everyone.
" On top of running towards her own goals, Sue is a committee member, the Treasurer of our club, a race sponsor and the Coach of many club members who she has introduced to us," he said.
"Sue has endured some frustrating time off this year from running and we loved seeing the pure joy she shared with those around the finish in celebrating her run today."
Sue joked that winning wasn't "a part of the equation".
"At about 8 km I was going to just cruise in but I thought that I've got the opportunity to run under an hour (for 10km)," she said.
"So, those opportunities of having a really good run where you feel great and feel strong, don't come around very often."
Sue, who is quick to swap to her 'coaches hat' in conversation, wanted to acknowledge the challenge that the 10km event presented for some of her runners and members of the club on Sunday.
"...not just the run but the distance was a huge challenge for some yesterday, I think a lot of our members did really well," she said.
Sue, who used Sunday's 10km race as a confidence booster has rebounded impressively after two eye operations earlier in the year. Since then she has completed the Great Ocean Road Half Marathon in May and now has her efforts set for the 'Run Melbourne' Half Marathon on July 16 and then her ultimate goal for 2023, the Melbourne Marathon.
Next week will see another rest from competition. The season is scheduled to continue on Sunday July 9, in the running of the Fenn Family 8km.
This race will be held at Bridal Hill, McDonald Park, Ararat Hills at 9am sharp. Race briefing and registrations will take place up to and at 8.45am.
Please see the Stawell and Ararat Cross Country club website for more details about entry and start times. https://www.revolutionise.com.au/stawellandararat/home/
