Ararat obstetricians Dr Michael Connellan and Dr Pieter Pretorius to retire from East Grampians Health Services

Updated June 27 2023 - 4:54pm, first published 9:00am
Dr Michael Connellan. File picture.
East Grampians Health Service has acknowledged the long and dedicated service of three of its GP Obstetricians from the Ararat Medical Centre.

