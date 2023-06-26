The Ararat Advertiser
Volunteers sought for Landsborough West conservation project

June 26 2023 - 12:00pm
Astons Scour is a seasonal creek that runs from the Landsborough hills to the Wimmera River near Joel-Joel. Picture by Concongella Landcare Group Facebook page.
The Concongella Landcare Group would like to invite interested volunteers from the local community and beyond to get involved with the Astons Scour Restoration Project and help to restore native habitat around Astons Scour at Landsborough West.

