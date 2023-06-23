The Ararat Advertiser
TAMA presents Hearts of Absent Women exhibition

June 23 2023 - 2:00pm
'Hearts of Absent Women' 2023, embroidery, cotton, linen, glass beads, vintage beads, polyester. Picture: Ema Shin
The Ema Shin 'Hearts of Absent Women' exhibition will officially open on Saturday July 8, at 2 pm.

