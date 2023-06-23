TAMA presents Hearts of Absent Women exhibition

The Ema Shin 'Hearts of Absent Women' exhibition will officially open on Saturday July 8, at 2 pm.
Ema will speak about her work, and light refreshments will be served in the Gallery foyer.
Ema Shin is from a Korean family who immigrated to Japan in the 1930s. Born and raised in Japan, she moved to Australia in 2010. As part of a Korean tradition, Shin's male family members keep a book illustrating their family tree. Shin's family tree spans 32 generations, yet only the lineage of sons is featured. All daughters are absent.
This solo exhibition by Ema Shin celebrates the efforts and creativity of women that have gone unrecognised.
Her work is influenced by anatomical and botanical forms. She sees these as symbols of life and emotion. Shin highlights the cultural diversity of women living in Australia, drawing attention to their experiences with family and social expectations. She celebrates their resilience and achievements.
'Hearts of Absent Women' includes soft embroidered sculptures, handwoven tapestries, and installations. The works in this exhibition have been made over the course of thirteen years, which is how long Shin has lived in Australia.
Free entry, with bookings essential to help plan catering. To book click here, https://www.araratgallerytama.com.au/event/ema-shin-official-opening/
