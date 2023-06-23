The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Ararat cyclist Lucas Hamilton tastes success in Tour of Slovenia

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
June 23 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Western district cyclist Lucas Hamilton was part of the Jayco-Alula team which won the Tour of Slovenia. Picture by Getty Images
Western district cyclist Lucas Hamilton was part of the Jayco-Alula team which won the Tour of Slovenia. Picture by Getty Images

Ararat cyclist Lucas Hamilton has enjoyed the team success at the Tour of Slovenia with the Jayco-Alula team dominating the five-day event, winning three stages, having the overall winner and being classed as the top team.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.