Ararat cyclist Lucas Hamilton has enjoyed the team success at the Tour of Slovenia with the Jayco-Alula team dominating the five-day event, winning three stages, having the overall winner and being classed as the top team.
Hamilton, who rode as a domestique for team leader Filippo Zana, did his job to perfection to allow Zana to record an 18-second win to take the overall honours.
Jayco-Alula Dylan Groenewegen won the opening two stages, Jesus David Pea then triumphed on the Queen stage - on which Zana finished second to move into the GC lead - before the team sealed an excellent week with Zana's general classification win on the final day.
Team sports director Pieter Weening said the team was thrilled wuth the performance across the five-day event.
"It's nice to finish off a fantastic week. We are really happy with the GC. The boys did an amazing job all week long and it was really impressive how we raced here," Weening said.
The squad for the Tour de France is expected to finalised within the coming days.
