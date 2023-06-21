Eagles continue pursuit of Hawks

The Ararat Eagles' pursuit of back-to-back premiership success remains on track after a convincing win against Caramut in round nine of the Mininera & District Football League.
The 2022 premiers won 11.12 (78) to 1.6 (12) at the Caramut Recreation Reserve, in game that featured eight different goal kickers.
Captain Jaydo Wright lead the visitors with three majors, followed by two from Benjamin Birch.
The Eagles backline and midfield were relentless, now allowing the Swans to kick a goal until the final quarter.
Wright was named in the best alongside Ryan Weppner, Damian Joiner, Luke Briggs, Mitchell Laundy and Jackson Taurau.
Ararat hosts seventh-placed Hawkesdale-Macarthur at home this weekend.
Meanwhile, Tatyoon's undefeated streak remains alive after the Hawks disposed of Great Western, 13.15 (93) to 6.8 (44).
With Andrew Browne missing, Taylor Stewart stepped up for the home side, kicking four goals, while Kieran Collins kicked three.
The duo have now kicked a combined 60 goals for the season.
Tatyoon travel to Penshurst while the Lions host Moyston-Willaura in a must win game for Great Western.
Second placed Wickliffe-Lake Bolac defeated SMW Rovers 13.12 (90) to 6.4 (40) to stay a win within Tatyoon.
Woorndoo-Mortlake remain third after a 9.9 (63) to 3.5 (23) win against Penshurst.
Glenthompson-Dunkeld round out the top five with a 31.26 (212) to 2.4 (16) win against the Pumas.
Tatyoon remain on the top of the Mininera & District Netball Association A Grade ladder after a resounding win against Great Western on Saturday, June 17.
The Hawks won 48-13 with Annie Fraser topped the scoring with 25 goals.
Meanwhile, Ararat came home from Caramut with the win after a 56-19 win over the Swans.
Zoe Hosking scored 35 goals for the Eagles, who remain just one game behind Tatyoon on the ladder.
Lismore Derrinallum lost just its second game of the second, going down 58-47 to Hawkesdale Macarthur.
Despite the loss, the Demons remain in third place despite Woorndoo Mortlake taking down sixth-placed Penshurst 46-24 at home.
Hawkesdale Macarthur round out the top five following its win against the Demons.
Glenthompson-Dunkeld defeated Moyston-Willaura 50-20 at the Moyston Recreation Reserve.
This weekend, Ararat hosts Hawkesdale Macarthur in a second versus fifth contest.
Tatyoon travel to Penshurst, while Lismore Derrinallum face Woorndoo Mortlake in third versus fourth.
Seventh-placed SMW Rovers host eighth-placed Caramut, while Great Western take on Moyston-Willaura.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
