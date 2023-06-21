The Ararat Advertiser
Eagles continue pursuit of Hawks

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated June 22 2023 - 5:19pm, first published June 21 2023 - 9:00pm
Ararat Eagles captain Jaydo Wright kicked three goals in the teams win against Caramut. Picture by Terri-Anne Lewis
The Ararat Eagles' pursuit of back-to-back premiership success remains on track after a convincing win against Caramut in round nine of the Mininera & District Football League.

