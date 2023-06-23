School get hands on with dark matter

Marian College students were paid a visit from the ARC Centre for Dark Matter Particle Physics team on Tuesday, June 20.
Education and outreach coordinator Jackie Bondell took students and teachers through an in-depth and interactive program to inspire and educate students in particle physics, particularly dark matter.
The CDM Regional Partner School program was launched following the start of CDM in 2020 and piloted at Stawell Secondary College due to its proximity to the future dark matter experiment, SABRE South, in Stawell.
Marian College is the newest addition to the Regional Partner Schools Program.
Ms Bondell talked to students and teachers about particle physics and dark matter through a series of demonstrations and interactive activities from the CERN Mystery Box to inspire, educate, and motivate students to pursue a career in the STEM fields.
The ARC Centre of Excellence for Dark Matter Particle Physics was established in 2020 to bring together physicists from across the world to learn about Dark Matter.
