Crime down almost five per cent across the region

Crime in Ararat has dropped almost five per cent despite increasing reports of incidents across the region.
The latest Crime Statistics Agency figures showed for the year ending March 31, 2023, criminal offences dropped 4.7 per cent.
There was 1426 offences recorded during the 12 month period.
During the same time criminal offences dropped 7.2 per cent to 881.
The news comes as Ararat police nab 23-year-old motorist driving on the wrong side of the road
A Mazda driver was pulled over in Ararat after they were observed driving on the wrong side of the road on the weekend.
Read also: Nhill Airshow is back in 2024
The P plate driver provided a positive breath test well in excess of three times the legal limit.
He will front the local magistrates court at a later date. His vehicle has been impounded for 30 days at a cost of $1115.
Meanwhile, police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a theft and theft from motor vehicle at the Salvation Army in Ararat on April 28, 2023.
It is believed the offender attended the High Street business about 9.30pm and stole a number of donated items and caused significant damage to a truck parked in the carpark.
Read also: Yes or no? How will you vote on the Voice
The offender is described as about 175cm tall, medium build of Caucasian appearance, late 30 to 40 years old and were wearing a cap, glasses, hoodie with stripes, pants and runners.
Police believe that an unknown person has witnessed the incident and may have chased the offender away.
Investigators have released the CCTV footage of a person who may be able to assist with enquiries.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
Statewide data shows offences committed by children as young as 10 have increased more than 40 per cent.
Kids aged 10 to 14 were responsible for at least 6418 offences across the state during the 12 months to April, an increase of almost 45 per cent on the previous year.
The figures showed burglaries committed by the same age group spiked by almost 87 per cent.
The most common age group responsible for committing aggravated home burglaries was youths aged 15 to 17.
About 90 per cent of offenders committing aggravated burglaries across the state are aged 13 to 19.
Read also: Celebrating seniors who give so much
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.