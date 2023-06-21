Get ready for another spectacular Airshow at Nhill on Saturday April 13, 2024.
Paul Bennet, the world class aerobatic pilot who entertained the crowds at the last Nhill Airshow, will once again take to the skies.
He and his team are planning an awe-inspiring program including breathtaking aerobatics, fly pasts of warbirds and antique aircraft, and much more.
Nhill Airshow convenor Rob Lynch said he was looking forward to having Paul at the show.
"Paul's aerobatics are stunning and always a major attraction at the Avalon Airshows," he said.
There will be helicopter joyrides, displays of vintage cars, fashions, arts and crafts, music and children's activities to entertain the whole family.
Early bird tickets are now on sale, so check out the website www.nhillairshow.com.au or follow the Nhill Aviation Heritage Centre facebook page
More information can also be found at the Nhill Aviation Heritage Centre, open every weekend and public holidays 10am - 4pm.
