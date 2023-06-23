On about 14 acres, this family home is surrounded by picturesque scenery to create the ultimate lifestyle property or hobby farm. Inside the home, a light-filled kitchen overlooks the family living and dining area, a second living room is the perfect children's retreat. Other features include ensuite, dishwasher, walk-in pantry, spa bath and powder room. Extras on the property would suit the tradie and horse enthusiast as well as those looking to have a few farm animals. Three paddocks have good fencing, there is a round yard and a 10 x 5-metre hayshed. A massive 12 x 24-metre trade shed has three-phase power plus ample space for machinery and equipment. Versatile property with proximity to Ararat CBD.

