Running clubs join forces in the G and R Rice 6.5km handicap

By Marc Thompson
Updated June 20 2023 - 10:37am, first published June 19 2023 - 12:00pm
Race winner Jack Trounson. Picture supplied.
The Stawell and Ararat Cross Country Club (SACCC) joined the Stawell Amatuer Athletics Club (SAAC) for the second time this season to combine forces in the G and R Rice 6.5km Handicap at ConConGella Winery, in Stawell.

