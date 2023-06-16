Report reveals surge in emergency admissions across the Wimmera

A new report by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare has shown an increase in patients presenting to Wimmera Base Hospital in 2021-22.
Hospital admissions to the emergency department rose by 10.75 per cent in 2021-22.
Approximately 1720 people present to the emergency department in the 21/22 reporting period compared to 1553 people who presented to emergency in 2020-21.
A Grampians Health spokesperson said they had a steady number of presentations per day to the emergency department, "particularly during the winter seasons with respiratory illnesses, such as COVID and Influenza on the rise."
"Grampians Health has a highly skilled workforce who provide high-quality and timely care for all patients to prioritise the most unwell," they said.
"We have systems in place to manage an increase in patients, by continually looking at ways we can improve and adapt our protocols to respond to busy periods.
"The Wimmera and Ballarat Base Hospitals receive a range of patients seeking Emergency Care.
"Our highly skilled workforce is equipped to triage and attend to all patients (including transferring to other health care services as required).
The spokesperson said Grampians Health were involved in key projects that were aimed at improved patient flow and helped empower patients through better shared information and choices.
"We are continually evaluating our healthcare services across all campuses to ensure that we are providing the best healthcare to improve patient outcomes and enhance healthcare delivery," they said.
They also urged the community to take precautions in the winter months.
"As expected, during the winter months we are seeing an increase in respiratory illnesses and urge the community to stay up to date with vaccinations and follow the guidelines to keep themselves, and protect those most at risk (i.e. stay home if you are unwell, test, wear a mask if you can't social distance)," they said.
Nationally, emergency presentations increased over the last five years, with an average annual increase of 2.3 per cent per year.
However the number of presentations fluctuated during the years that were affected by COVID, decreasing in 2019-20 and increasing again in 2020-21.
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
