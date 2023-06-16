Last chance to provide your feedback on the 2023/24 Draft Budget

Ararat Rural City Council is encouraging community members to have their say on the 2023/24 Ararat Rural City Council Draft Budget as part of its ongoing commitment to community consultation, before June 21.
The draft budget proposes a net zero per cent rate increase and features $9.5 million investment on capital works projects, including the first stage the Ararat Leisure Centre redevelopment, funding for resheeting works and sealing urban gravel roads to keep people and freight moving, plus town infrastructure upgrades including drainage.
Proposed investment will also go towards economic and community developments such as the affordable housing initiative, support for the Aradale masterplan, Faade Grants and Workforce Pilot program, implementing a weekend community response team, and programs for young people.
Mayor Jo Armstrong noted the community's feedback so far on the draft Budget 2023-24 which tailors local solutions for local need.
"Inflation is an immediate concern as we face increasing costs of program and infrastructure delivery and rising asset renewal and maintenance," she said.
"The council is well placed to navigate rising costs, but it requires a focused and conservative approach on delivering programs that will provide the highest value to the community.
"Considering market volatility, we made a conscious decision to focus on smaller scale projects that can be locally managed for this budget. We're proud to again present a budget with a zero percent rate rise to the community.
"As a councillor group we attended community engagement sessions at various locations across the municipality which were well attended and generated great discussion and feedback on road maintenance, economic development, waste management and the potential for implementing an environmental land differential," she continued.
"I'd like to thank those in the community who have provided that feedback to us. There's still time to share your thoughts to help the council inform the development 23-24 Budget. Remember, your rates fund the budget, and our job is to do what is best for the community we live in."
A copy and snapshot of the Draft 2023/2024 Council Budget is available via www.engage.ararat.vic.gov.au .
Submissions can be made via the Engage Ararat website, or by writing to Ararat Rural City Council - PO Box 246, Ararat, VIC, 3377, or emailing engage@ararat.vic.gov.au. Submissions are open until Wednesday June 21, at 5pm.
The initiatives in Ararat Rural City's proposed budget 2023/24 will deliver significant benefits to communities across the municipality, including:
