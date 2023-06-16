The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Last chance to provide your feedback on the 2023/24 Draft Budget

June 16 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Last chance to provide your feedback on the 2023/24 Draft Budget
Last chance to provide your feedback on the 2023/24 Draft Budget

Ararat Rural City Council is encouraging community members to have their say on the 2023/24 Ararat Rural City Council Draft Budget as part of its ongoing commitment to community consultation, before June 21.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.