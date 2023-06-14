The Ararat Advertiser
Alexandra Oval hosts this crucial senior football match | WFNL R9

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated June 14 2023 - 8:54pm, first published 5:00pm
The Rats host Dimboola at Alexandra Oval in a match that will shape the top five. Picture by Lucas Holmes
After a league bye, teams will be refreshed as they face its last opponents in the first half of the season.

