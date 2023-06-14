50 Precious Objects...a new exhibition in Willaura tells the town's stories

Objects have appeared, untold stories have surfaced, and the district of Willaura is discovering its untold past.
Willaura Modern Railway Station Gallery is hosting a new and exciting exhibition over the next two weeks.
50 Precious Objects combines art and history to tell the story of Willaura in a new and different way.
Project Co-Ordinator Lois Reynolds said she was grateful to the members of the community who had loaned objects that were special to them.
"Objects are memories and telling stories is how we understand the world around us," she said.
"It is how we show who we are to the world.
"Visitors at the launch last week were impressed with the way objects have been presented in an art installation. This highlights the value, design and importance of objects from by-gone days."
The exhibition is open from Thursday to Sunday 11am to 3pm until Sunday June 25.
For further details please go to Willaura Modern Facebook Page or contact Lois 0428541482.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.