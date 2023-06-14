The Ararat Advertiser
50 Precious Objects...a new exhibition in Willaura tells the town's stories

By Lois Reynolds
Updated June 14 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 12:00pm
Singer/Songwriter from Goanna band Rose Bygrave (on right)opened the exhibition at Willaura last Friday, accompanied by Lois Reynolds. Picture supplied.
Objects have appeared, untold stories have surfaced, and the district of Willaura is discovering its untold past.

