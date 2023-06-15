Nutrien Harcourts is proud to offer for sale Eulinya, a majestic and historic homestead with a prized position overlooking Green Hill Lake. Circa 1860, the residence is a family home of grand proportions with glorious original features and modern updates. Highlights include reception area, a huge formal lounge, a second living room, and kitchen with spacious family zone. The property boasts sweeping lawns, gardens, computerised irrigation, extensive shedding, a 10-kilowatt solar system, plus town and tank water. Superb, magnificent, and ready for a new chapter.