New campaign urging Ararat residents to get up to date with cancer screening

A new campaign is being launched to encourage more people in the Ararat region to undergo regular cancer screening.
Grampians Community Health (GCH) is working with Cancer Council Victoria on a project funded by the Victorian Government to design and deliver activities across Ararat to improve cancer screening rates and save lives.
Registered nurse Katie Lovett said the Ararat area was known to have lower than average screening rates compared with others in the region and said it was an important time to be reminding people who are due or overdue to participate.
"Early detection is vital in tackling any form of cancer and so raising awareness about screening is essential," she said.
"We hope this project leads to the Ararat region having one of the best cancer screening rates in the state by ensuring everyone knows how to participate.
"We are here to support you and if you want to speak to a community health nurse like myself, call us on 5358 7400."
Cancer Council Victoria's head of screening, early detection and immunisation Kate Broun said many people had put off cancer screening.
"We know many people living in regional Victoria are under-screened, and projects like this help raise awareness about the importance of regular participation in cancer screening programs," she said.
"I encourage people in Ararat who are eligible for cancer screening programs to check if they are up to date, and if due, to complete the tests as soon as possible," she said.
"People can find out more about cancer screening, including who should screen and how often, by going to our website earlydetection.org.au," Ms Broun said.
GCH will run education and awareness raising activities in a project funded by the Victorian Government to support people who are due to cervical, bowel and breast cancer screening to access screening across Ararat and bordering local government areas.
Regional Victorians are 9 per cent more likely to be diagnosed with cancer than those living in major cities.
GCH project officer Carlie Goodin said activities would run across a range of different community spaces including sporting clubs, large industry, public spaces, Men's Sheds and local markets.
"We will be supporting eligible community members aged 25-74 to participate in cervical screening at our Cervical Screening Clinic at GCH Stawell.
We are also ensuring they know about the self-collect option for cervical screening which allows patients to collect their own sample in private at a health clinic," Ms Goodin said.
"It is also important that community members aged 50-74 complete their bowel cancer screening kit, which arrives in the mail every two years.
"If you've lost or not received a bowel kit, order a replacement kit from the National Cancer Screening Register at ncsr.gov.au and don't put it off."
Eligible community members aged 50 -74 are also encouraged to have a mammogram every two years from BreastScreen Victoria. See www.breastscreen.org.au or call 13 20 50 to make a booking.
Learn more about cancer screening and early detection at earlydetection.org.au or contact GCH at www.gch.org,au.
Ararat residents can access support for screening by contacting GCH on 5358 7400 and asking to speak to a Community Health Nurse.
