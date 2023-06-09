Newton's Butchers 160 year legacy is safe with new owners, Hayley and James Collicoat.
The couple has bought the butcher shop as part of their expanding Pyrenees Premium Cuts business.
"When it came up for sale, it was a no-brainer," Hayley said.
The name will stay for now, however, Hayley said the butchers store would rebrand to Pyrenees Premium Cuts "down the line".
"There's 160 years of generational butchering, that has to be respected," she said.
"It's been really important for us in this transition. It has been done with all parties in mind and allowing that progression to happen slowly, so we don't take away from that family history. It's important to me to maintain that.
"Eventually, it will be rebranded."
Passionate about quality meats and traditional butchery practices, everything sourced by Hayley and James is local.
"Everything we do is all Australian. It's all local," Hayley said.
"We support 20 other local businesses within the Pyrenees area, within our butcher shop, and we need to continue to promote that as well as the traditionalism of the butchering that we do.
"Our entire aim besides running our butcher shops is to promote the other businesses we support, and maintain traditional butchering."
Those traditional butchering methods include learning how to break down a carcass without any wastage and making meat products by hand, a skill Hayley says is hard to come by.
"We still break down all of our carcasses. As it stands now in our industry, even though it's a four-year apprenticeship, whether or not you learn the breakdown process of a cow, is an elective," she said.
"It's not something that you have to do within your butchery to pass. We believe that it's extremely important that every butcher, every apprentice, goes through that complete breakdown process and understands how to break down a carcass from start to finish so that there's no waste capacity so that they know how to utilize every cut.
"We make everything by hand. Our sausages and our small goods are all made by hand.
"Our sausages are about a four-hour process because we put everything in a tub, get on our hands and knees, and mix it by hand. There is no machine processing with our sausages until it's pumped into the skin. All of our skins are natural casings.
"Our smallgoods are about a three to four-day process."
James and Hayley have owned Pyrenees Premium Meats for seven years, while James has been a butcher for 15 years.
They first started in Avoca, and now have butcher stores in Maryborough, Castlemaine, Ararat, and Stawell.
"It's far more rewarding than putting all your processes through machinery and pumping them out," Hayley said.
"Anyone can do that, but are they showcasing what Australia has to offer on the plate? Are they showcasing the local quality products that we have within our country?
"It's all mindset, a little bit of hard work and dedication.
My husband and I came from nothing. Neither of us had anyone to contribute to what we have built.
"Once you're over the line, as long as you're committed to putting in the hard work and the dedication to whatever it is you are committing yourself to, it will take you everywhere.
"A little bit of hard work goes a long way."
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
