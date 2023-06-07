A trip from Melbourne to Stawell has reunited Wes Nalder with his former rally car, thanks to Rob Cranston.
Brought back to life and restored by Rob, the rally car returned to Stawell after more than 30 years, on May 26.
After more than 3 years of hard work, Rob restored the rally car to its former glory and met with Wes and a group of friends and at a property in Cocongella.
"It was fantastic," Rob said.
"We got there a bit early about 1230, and got the car off the trailer and put it in front of the the front lawn of the 1890s farmhouse on the property.
Read also: Up to 60mm predicted during storm
"When Wes and his friends came, and we took photos of Wes with the car. We showed them what was under the bonnet and what was inside.
"They loved it. A lot of them saw the car when I bought it to Stawell before I restored it in 2018.
"They were amazed at the transformation."
Rob said the day was spent reminiscing with Wes and his friends.
"We started telling stories about rally stories. Wes is a great story teller," he said.
"He was a specialist of long distance rallies and he did the London to Sydney and did really well. And if you do a London to Sydney rally you end up with an awful lot of stories about what happened.
"We just had a fantastic time and he gave me a couple of things that might have been part of the car originally that he found."
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.