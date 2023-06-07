The Ararat Advertiser
New inclusive learning space now complete at Ararat West Primary School

June 7 2023 - 3:00pm
Josh McDougall - Assistant Principal Ararat West Primary School, Milla and Harvey - School Captains, Jacinta Ermacora- Member for Western Victoria, Martha Haylett- Member for Ripon. Picture supplied.
A new indoor inclusive learning space is ready for use at Ararat West Primary School, with Member for Ripon Martha Haylett and Member for Western Victoria Jacinta Ermacora visiting the school this week to celebrate the completion of works.

