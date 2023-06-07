New inclusive learning space now complete at Ararat West Primary School

A new indoor inclusive learning space is ready for use at Ararat West Primary School, with Member for Ripon Martha Haylett and Member for Western Victoria Jacinta Ermacora visiting the school this week to celebrate the completion of works.
Ararat West Primary School received $57,673 in funding under Round 6 of the Inclusive School Funds to build the new learning space, which includes an upgraded environment and sensory space.
Member for Ripon Martha Haylett said she was proud of the inclusive learning space.
"The school received a significant amount of support from the State Labor Government after their devastating fire," she said.
"I'm so proud to see our investment continue with new inclusive learning spaces that are much-loved by students and teachers."
Member for Western Victoria Jacinta Ermacora said inclusive spaces were vital.
"Every student deserves to learn, grow, and thrive at school - no matter what," she said.
Inclusive education is about ensuring that all students, regardless of disabilities or other differences, can fully participate, learn, develop, and succeed in Victorian government schools.
The Ararat West Primary School was one of 74 schools to be successful in Round 6, securing funding for inclusive learning spaces and inclusive playgrounds for a total investment of $12.539 million.
Since 2015, over 385 projects have been funded through the program - providing primary, secondary and specialist schools with new facilities such as outdoor sensory gardens and learning areas, specialist play and recreation equipment, and adapting indoor learning spaces to be more inclusive.
The 2023-24 Victorian State Budget allocated an additional $10 million to this fund, bringing the total investment in the fund to $80 million.
Round 9 of the Inclusive Schools Fund will open later this year.
