48 - 50 Churchill Avenue, Ararat | Four bedrooms plus pool

By House of the Week
June 8 2023 - 2:30pm
Quality home, rosy future | House of the Week
This much-loved home has plenty to offer for all types of buyers. It's on a large block with two titles and potential for subdivision and further development (STCA). Onsite is a double garage, good fencing, covered alfresco and compliant in-ground pool.

