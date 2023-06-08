Quality home, rosy future | House of the Week

This much-loved home has plenty to offer for all types of buyers. It's on a large block with two titles and potential for subdivision and further development (STCA). Onsite is a double garage, good fencing, covered alfresco and compliant in-ground pool.
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Equally as impressive is the home's interior with spacious living, large windows and south-facing views. Bedrooms have fitted robes, the main suite has its own ensuite. Family dining overlooks the pool, and the well-appointed kitchen opens to a second living area.
Wonderful package for owner-occupiers, developers and investors to enjoy the benefits of a flexible home with future scope.
