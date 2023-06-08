'Transport is zip in Ararat'; Lack of transport a concern for residents battling cancer

An Ararat resident undergoing cancer treatment has been left dismayed at the lack of transport in town.
Gayle Vansteel, 71, has to undergo radiation therapy for breast cancer in Ballarat, a journey that takes more than an hour by train.
"The transport is zip in Ararat," she said.
"Every now and then there's a car that might be able to take you and bring you back.
"I have to go from my house to Ararat station, from the station to Ballarat and from Ballarat to the hospital. Then I have to wait around and the hospital.
"If the hospital is running late, then I miss the train and the bus home.
"If you miss the train, you miss your appointment and then you're in trouble with the hospital because you weren't at your appointment."
Ms Vansteel said a community transport bus would take some of the stress away from people undergoing treatment by having a regular service and would reduce the need of relying on friends and family.
"I think there should be a minibus that stops outside Ararat Hospital to pick up people that have to go to Ballarat."
"I've spoken to cancer doctors here, I've spoken to the best care nurses, people around town, and they all think it's a great idea," she said.
"Even if you have to wait for others at the hospital, it's still less travel.
"People could still pay for a bus, I'm not suggesting free travel, but it is a missing link in the community."
Ms Vansteel said trains and buses weren't reliable.
"Everybody knows that," she said.
"If you're having any of these treatments, your appointment could be at 1:30 pm but they might not do it until 2:15 pm, so then your transport is out of whack.
"It's stressful enough to have all these things. It would make it so much easier for a lot of people.
"There's a lot of money spent on infrastructure around town, but let's do something for the community.
Ms Vansteel said she wanted to bring the option to the residents.
"If people hear about it, and they don't want to do it, that's fine.
"But let's open up the option of bringing in new people to do it.
"Everybody on the bus would have something in common. It would give everyone a sense of community."
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
