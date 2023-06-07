A four point difference decided the Ararat Eagles' round eight Mininera and District Football League clash with Wickliffe Lake Bolac on Saturday, June 3.
The Magpies came off Ararat's Alexandra Field at full time with the narrow margin in their favour, 68-64.
Neither side could achieve a lasting edge in the first quarter, both teams taking to the first break with 20 points.
Making the best of its scoring opportunities, the Eagles kicked two goals to the Magpies one in the second period, to lead at halftime by four points.
A four goal third quarter saw the Magpies swoop into the lead, holding a 10 point advantage with one quarter to go.
And, while the Eagles out scored Wickliffe Lake Bolac by one goal, the visitors held on to claim the victory, with Magpies' player, Lewis Brice kicking the winner after the final siren.
The Ararat Eagles' Jaydo Wright was the game's top scorer with four goals.
Wickliffe Lake Bolac's offense had a more even spread, with vice captain, Jake Williamson being the only player to kick multiple goals, with three.
Ararat claimed a six goal win in the reserves, with James Hollis kicking three.
Read also: Daughters of the West returns for 2023
Tatyoon vs Moyston Willaura
Tatyoon makes it eight straight wins, with a dominant victory against the Moyston Willaura Pumas at Willaura Recreation Reserve.
A six-goal opening quarter saw the Hawks lead at the first quarter break by 36, before the team kicked six more ahead of half time.
The Hawks passed 100 points in the side's four goal third quarter.
With an advantage of 102 points at the three quarter break, Tatyoon did not relent, the side kicked a further 10 in the fourth while keeping the Pumas scoreless.
The final score favoured Tatyoon 26.29 (185) - 3.1 (19).
Hawks player, Kieran Collins kicked four goals to top score for the game, while teammates, Ryan Bates (4), Andrew Browne (3), and Taylor Stewart (3) all made strong contributions to their side's total.
Collins and Bates were named among their team's best players alongside Anthony Rosato, Jay Anderson, Joshua Lee and Joe Gibson.
Moyston Willaura's Rhys Cronin was his side's top scorer with two goals and was named the Puma's best.
Tatyoon's reserve footballers also claimed a 121 point win with Dylan Robertson kicking seven majors for the Hawks.
Great Western vs Woorndoo Mortlake
The Woorndoo Mortlake Tigers weathered a third quarter surge to hold off the Great Western Lions at Great Western Recreation Reserve.
The Tigers made the Lions pay for inaccuracy in the offensive end by leading into the first break despite creating half the scoring shots.
The Lions struggles continued after the change over, with the side creating seven more scoring shots in the second quarter, but only making two of them majors.
A four goal second quarter gave Woorndoo Mortlake a 16 point lead at half time but the Lions surged back in the third with four majors of its own.
Great Western only trailed by three points at the final break but Woorndoo Mortlake controlled the game and finished with a 11.12 (78) - 8.13 (61) win.
The result drops Great Western out of the top five.
The Tigers' Jesse Horan and the Lions' Samuel Cocks top scored for the game with four goals each.
Penshurst vs Hawkesdale Macarthur
The Penshurst Bombers have claimed a 63 point win against the Hawkesdale Macarthur Eagles at Penshurst Recreation Reserve.
The Bombers scored 22 points from 12 scoring shots in the opening quarter while showing the visitors a stone wall in defence, only allowing one goal from two scoring shots.
A three goal second quarter saw Hawkesdale Macarthur's score move to 27 by halftime, but a four goal quarter for Penshurst saw the lead grow.
The Bomber's six goals in the third quarter allowed the side to jet out to a 51 point lead by the final break before kicking a further three goals in the fourth.
The final score favoured Penshurst, 15.18 (108) - 6.9 (45).
Tim McGregor kicked four goals for Penshurst while his teammates, Daniel Rentsch and Jacob Mibus each kicked three.
Glenthompson Dunkeld vs SMW Rovers
The Glenthompson Dunkeld Rams have moved into the MDFL's top five after a 17.13 (115) - 4.5 (29) win against the SMW Rovers at Dunkeld Recreation Reserve.
A five goal first quarter saw the Rams race out to a 24 point lead by the early break.
Glenthompson Dunkeld stretched that difference in the second, while keeping the Bulldogs goalless.
One goal in the third quarter and two in the fourth saw SMW Rovers to its final score of 29, 86 points short of the Rams.
Glenthompson Dunkeld's Mitchell Johnson and Thomas Waters both kicked three majors for the Rams and were named best players alongside DJ Woods, Sam McConachy, Jack Oswald and Lachlan Phillips.
Lismore Derrinallum vs Caramut
The seniors football game between the Lismore Derrinallum Demons and the Caramut Swans was abandoned after 20 minutes of the first quarter had been played.
Play was halted to allow an air ambulance to land so it could transport a Caramut player who had suffered a head injury in the reserves' game to Royal Melbourne Hospital.
It was 4pm by the time the helicopter lifted off and despite negotiations to play shorter quarters, the game was ultimately abandoned.
Lismore Derrinallum were one goal up at the time of the abandonment.
For the latest in sporting news across the region, click HERE
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.