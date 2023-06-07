The Ararat Advertiser
Wickliffe Lake Bolac kick post siren winner | MDFNL round eight

John Hall
By John Hall
June 7 2023 - 12:00pm
Ararat Eagles' Jaydo Wright was the top scorer when in his side's loss to Wickliffe Lake Bolac in round eight of the Mininera and District Football League. Picture contributed by Terri-Anne Lewis
Ararat Eagles' Jaydo Wright was the top scorer when in his side's loss to Wickliffe Lake Bolac in round eight of the Mininera and District Football League. Picture contributed by Terri-Anne Lewis

A four point difference decided the Ararat Eagles' round eight Mininera and District Football League clash with Wickliffe Lake Bolac on Saturday, June 3.

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

