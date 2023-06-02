Daughters of the West returns for 2023

The Ararat Advertiser
Free 10 week Daughters of the West returns to the Grampians in 2023

June 2 2023 - 3:00pm
Grampians Health in partnership Western Bulldogs are excited to announce the return of Daughters in the West program for 2023.

