Daughters of the West returns for 2023

Grampians Health in partnership Western Bulldogs are excited to announce the return of Daughters in the West program for 2023.
Starting July 12 for 10 weeks on Wednesday evenings and held in Horsham, St Albans, Ballarat and online, the free health and wellbeing program offers participants an opportunity to hear from guest speakers.
The 10-week health program is facilitated by the Western Bulldogs Community Foundation in partnership with local councils and community health services across Victoria.
The aim of the program is to empower women to make their health and wellbeing a priority by giving them the tools and knowledge.
Each week participants will meet in their local community groups for two hours where they will:
Daughters of the West is open to women and those who identify as women, aged 18 and over who live or work in the West of Melbourne and Victoria.
The Daughters of the West program will be starting again in July. To register, please click on your area below. To register, or find your local community group, visit https://www.westernbulldogs.com.au/foundation/programs/daughters-of-the-west
Read also: Latus Jewellers victim of smash and grab
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.