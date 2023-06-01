"I heard the phone which was activated by the alarm and then the police called me about 5am." he said.
"In an already challenging climate for small business, this is another thing we have to deal with.
"It's disappointing. I have insurance to cover the losses but it has interrupted our business today for sure."
Mr Latus said the repairs were expected to be completed by the day; however, the clean up inside will take longer with the glass fragments scattered throughout the shop.
The Latus family business is situated on the corner of Firebrace and MacLachlan Streets in Horsham and has been vandalised several times since opening its doors 74 years ago.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
