Regional sporting clubs and associations gather in Ararat to prevent violence against women

June 1 2023 - 3:00pm
Belinda Duarte at the Game Changers Dinner.
Belinda Duarte at the Game Changers Dinner.

A Change Makers Dinner event at Alexandra Oval Ararat on May 22, 2023 brought more than 120 people together to connect over a shared interest in preventing family violence in the regions.

