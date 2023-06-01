The Ararat Advertiser
Music in the Gallery: Pianist Nat Bartsch brings 'Hope and Lullabies' this winter

June 2 2023 - 9:00am
ARIA-nominated pianist and composer Nat Bartsch will bring her latest performance to Ararat. Picture supplied.
ARIA-nominated pianist and composer Nat Bartsch will bring her latest performance, Hope and Lullabies, as part of the Music in the Gallery series to Ararat on June 9.

