Katy Steele bring national album tour to Ararat

Updated June 1 2023 - 7:11pm, first published 12:00pm
Katy Steele is coming to Ararat in August. Picture supplied.
Musician Katy Steele will bring her 'Big Star' album tour to Ararat on August 2.

