Musician Katy Steele will bring her 'Big Star' album tour to Ararat on August 2.
The second solo studio album from former Little Birdy frontwoman Katy includes recent release - alt-pop track 'Come And See Me' plus previous singles 'End Is Near' and 'Feel So Bad'
The album was created and recorded at her home in Perth alongside life partner Graham McCluskie over a period of time where they became parents to two beautiful girls. This album is completely DIY and really shines a light on Katy's craftsmanship as an artist as well as her ability to do it all as a musician and mother.
"Of course, like many projects that demand so much energy and creativity, there were times I questioned everything," she said.
"However, one of the most important lessons I've learnt about myself is that I will never stop creating, no matter what life throws my way.
"This is what I was born to do. All of the elements that you will experience when listening were lovingly created and recorded in my home studio, by me and my life partner.
"To be able to hit record whenever you feel that spark inside you is pretty incredible. The world we live in is forever changing and now this album is a part of it."
Katy is no stranger to hard work. At 19, and as the lead singer of one of Australia's biggest bands Little Birdy, she travelled the world building her music career and releasing three studio albums with the band (BigBigLove, Hollywood, Confetti).
The success of which came with a myriad of ARIA nominations as Little Birdy continued to make its mark on the music scene.
A band hiatus saw her move to New York to work on song writing and production allowing her to develop and explore her own sound while navigating a personal and emotional evolution. Out of that experience came her first solo album Human, including 'It Ain't Me', 'Everywhere With You' and 'Where's The Laughter'.
Her new album will be released on June 9, 2023.
Katy will play at the Ararat Town Hall on Wednesday August 2, 2023. Tickets can be bought here https://www.ararattownhall.com.au/event/katy-steele/
