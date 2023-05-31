Wet weather doesn't deter Run the Gap runners

Hundreds of runners were up early for the 11th annual 'Run the Gap' event on Sunday May 28.
Participants competed in a scenic 6km run/walk along Fyans Creek, a 12km run including a lap across the wall at stunning Lake Bellfield, or challenged themselves in the 21km trail run.
Proceeds from the event will go to community projects to extend and enhance bike and walking paths.
Run the Gap organisers thanked participants and volunteers in statement on Facebook.
"Thank you from the bottom of our hearts," they said.
"Your spirit and energy made our first wet Run the Gap a success, and to all our runners and walkers, a fantastic effort all round running on a more slippery course than usual."
The winners for 2023 'Run the Gap' were:
