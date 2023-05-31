Ararat's Jean Thomas has been recognised by her peers for, in her words, "just doing my job."
Ms. Thomas received the Ritchies IGA Victoria Award for Service Supervisor of the Year 2022 at the awards night in Melbourne in May, and while she knew she had been nominated, "I never thought I would win," she said.
Ms. Thomas has worked at the IGA Supermarket in Ararat for 17 years and has been the "go-to" person for many of these years.
"I work in front of house, and you just get to know where everything is," she said.
"I'm not sure it needs to go in the paper," she said modestly " I was just doing my job."
However, her managers think differently and describe her as someone who goes above and beyond her duties and is worthy of the long-overdue award.
Assistant Manager Sarah Griffin said the staff was extremely hopeful Ms. Thomas would win this year.
"She has been nominated several times, and we thought it was her turn this year," she said.
"She was outstanding in the change over from the previous owners, Fishers, to what is now Ritchies IGA," she said.
"Ms. Thomas is a great all-rounder as a staff member, but she was especially outstanding during the change-over," she said.
"Not only in our store in Ararat, but she travelled to three other stores to help with the change-over in those too.
The changeover included rebranding the store and implementing the new loyalty cards, there was a great deal of work behind the scenes, and Ms. Thomas went above and beyond her duties, as she always does," she said.
"We aim to be the friendliest team in the supermarket industry, and Ms. Thomas is an excellent example of that," she said.
The store's customers were equally proud and excited; Ms.Thomas received a rush of congratulations following the announcement.
"Ms. Thomas epitomises the old-fashioned service which is the basis of the company's business model, and we are extremely pleased she has been recognised with this award." Ms. Griffin said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.