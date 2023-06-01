Elevated elegance | House of the Week

House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 1
West end is the highly sought-after locale for this elevated home on a corner site with leafy gardens. It has character, charm, ample space and modern updates. Step inside to discover a newly renovated kitchen, recently refurbished bathrooms, beautiful polished hardwood flooring and so much more. A highlight is the home's elevated position, allowing you to capture breathtaking views from the living rooms and front patio. Imagine relaxing with a cup of coffee or refreshment in hand while taking in the panoramic vistas. New listing, inspection is highly recommended.
