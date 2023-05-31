A network of eco friendly tiny homes has popped up in Dadswell Bridge.
Tiny Away has launched its second 'Escape' site, Tiny Away Escape at Grampians Edge, a collective of 10 tiny houses at the foot of the Grampians National Park in Victoria.
Tiny Away co-founder Jeff Yeo said Tiny Away Escape at Grampians Edge offered everyone a chance to escape and uncover the magic of the Grampians.
"Tiny Away Escape at Grampians Edge is an exciting innovation of the Australian resort concept and we're thrilled to be able to start to welcoming guests, he said.
The business concept first began in 2017 when Jeff's friend and co-founder Adrian Chia was on holiday in Victoria's Great Ocean Road.
"It allowed him to escape the grind of Singapore city life in a tranquil, rural setting.
Returning to Singapore, together with another friend Dave Ng, we realised there was a huge opportunity to use the tiny house concept to help rural and regional landowners open their beautiful natural surroundings to a huge market of city dwellers keen to escape," Jeff said.
"Since then, Tiny Away has expanded to over 150 homes across Australia and New Zealand.
"Our ethos is centred on reducing resource consumption and environmental impact without sacrificing the quality of accommodation.
"Each tiny home is made with sustainable materials and constructed in Australia."
Jeff said he and his fellow co-founders scouted a lot of potential sites until they settled on the Grampians.
"It's close enough to Melbourne to make for an easy getaway, but also a million miles away from the hectic city life," he said
"Being quite literally at the edge of the Grampians National Park means that our guests will have access to world-class hiking and adventure activities, as well as being able to experience the region's charming towns, art trails, and wineries."
The sustainably built tiny houses allow guests to rest and enjoy comfortable accommodation with all the modern must-haves including split air conditioning, a kitchenette, cooking equipment, and a bathroom, hand basin, and shower (gas heated for hot showers).
Tiny Away Escape at Grampians Edge also offers powered and unpowered sites for guests who choose to camp.
Tiny Away Escape at Grampians Edge will welcome further tiny house additions, totalling 22 houses on site by the end of the year.
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
