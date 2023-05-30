Catch the AFL (and More) this King's Birthday

Celebrate Melbourne this Kings Birthday long weekend by catching the AFL action and enjoying top attractions. Picture Shutterstock

Get ready for one of the hottest games of the season as Collingwood and Melbourne go head-to-head in the annual King's Birthday encounter.

Now, we say annual, but the truth of the matter is that until now, the game has been known as the Queen's Birthday match, in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II. With King Charles recently taking over the throne, Australians will still get to enjoy their public holiday, with a great game of AFL action lined up.

Collingwood and Melbourne are currently making themselves at home at the very top of the AFL ladder, meaning fans are guaranteed to see a high-quality, closely-fought contest.

Planning to make a day of it? Here are a few ways you can celebrate the long weekend, the public holiday, and all that Melbourne has to offer.

The big game - Melbourne vs. Collingwood

The Demons and Magpies are two of the AFL's oldest and most popular clubs, with 28 premierships between them. They've extended their success into the modern era, with the Demons recording a drought-breaking premiership victory in 2021 and the Magpies making five grand finals over the past two decades for one premiership cup.

Success like this tends to attract fans, which is why Melbourne and Collingwood are two of the most popular clubs in the competition. The Pies broke the 100,000 mark last season, and the Demons aren't too far behind at 66,000.

There's only one ground that can accommodate this number of supporters - the hallowed MCG. The 2023 encounter is sure to be a sellout, so fans would be smart to grab their King's Birthday AFL tickets while they still can!

Planning your King's Birthday long weekend

The game will be held at 3:20 pm, so you've plenty of time on Monday - and across the whole long weekend, in fact - to explore the sporting and cultural capital of Australia.

Stuck on what to do? Here are some of the hottest sights you should consider adding to your list.

Things to do

By June, Melbourne will be well and truly in the midst of winter, and you'll want to plan your weekend accordingly.

Indoor attractions you'll want to tick off your list - whether you're a tourist or a local - include the National Gallery of Victoria, Queen Victoria Market, and the Melbourne Museum.

Plus, consider getting to the game earlier and checking out the Australian Sports Museum at the MCG. It's packed full of memorabilia and interactive exhibits celebrating some of Australia's greatest sporting moments.

Where to stay

Given the King's Birthday match is between two Victorian teams, there's unlikely to be too many interstate visitors. However, there's always the odd domestic expat or two who will use the long weekend as an excuse to travel to Melbourne and see their team in action, or international visitors who are wanting to see what all the AFL fuss is about.

The MCG is located just outside the CBD in the heart of inner-city Richmond. If you're visiting Melbourne from elsewhere for the King's Birthday match, you'll have plenty of accommodation options available.

Those who choose to stay in one of the many hotels right in the heart of the city may even find themselves within walking distance of the ground. If not, you'll be spoilt for choice in terms of public transport, with buses, trams, and trains taking you to the doorstep of the MCG.