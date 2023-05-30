The Ararat Eagles picked up a win on the road in round seven of the Mininera and District Netball Association's A grade competition on Saturday, May 30.
SMW Rovers kept the Eagles honest through the opening quarter at Mininera Recreation Reserve, holding the gap to three goals.
That margin was stretched in the second period to see the Eagles lead by eight going into halftime.
The Eagles' netballers pushed their lead out to 11 in the third quarter and 15 by the game's end.
The final score favoured Ararat 63-38.
Ararat used four players to shoot, Zanetta Hosking was the most prolific, scoring 20.
Tatyoon vs Glenthompson Dunkeld
Tatyoon's unbeaten run remains in tact after seven rounds of the MDNA, with the Hawks beating Glenthompson Dunkeld at Tatyoon Recreation Reserve 60-24.
The Rams were held to four goals through the first quarter and six through each of the following periods, while Tatyoon played with unrelenting offense.
The Hawks piled on 18 goals in the opening quarter, and the 14 in each subsequent one.
Maggie Astbury (28) and Annie Fraser (26) were the Hawks go to goal scorers, with the pair being named as the side's best.
Hawkesdale Macarthur vs Great Western
The Hawkesdale Macarthur Eagles soared over the Great Western Lions at Macarthur Recreation Reserve.
A 12 goal lead at the first break turned into 17 by halftime, 29 by three quarter time and 41 by the game's end.
Hawkesdale Macarthur were consistent in outscoring the Lions two goals to one through every stage for the game.
Maddison Kelly ended the game with 41 goals for the Eagles, but it was Josephine Barker and Laura Addinsall who were the side's best.
Great Western's Amy Millar top-scored for the Lions with 21 goals and was named in her side's best alongside Abbey Moar.
Caramut vs Penshurst
The Penshurst Bombers claimed victory over the Caramut Swans at Caramut Recreation Reserve.
The Swans stayed close to the Bombers in the first and third quarters, although, Penshurst pulled away in the second and fourth.
They stretched a one goal lead at the first break into five at halftime.
The difference was held at five goals until the third quarter break before Penshurst pushed the gap out to 15 by the final siren.
This result holds the sixth-placed Bombers two games clear of any opposition lower down on the MDNA ladder, including the seventh-placed Swans.
Caramut's Carmel Moloney and Olivia Meade were named the Swans' best players, while Lydia Ewing impressed the most for Penshurst.
Woorndoo Mortlake vs Moyston Willaura
Woorndoo Mortlake have given Moyston Willaura's netballers a drubbing to forget, with the Tigers claiming a 76 goal win over the Pumas at Woorndoo Recreation Reserve.
Not one quarter of the round seven contest made for easy reading for pumas fans.
Moyston Willaura's best quarter was the third, with the side scoring four goals.
Through that same quarter, the Tigers piled on 17.
At the final siren, the Tigers were up 84-8, with the Tigers' Sarah Cameron having scored 48 goals and Elise Killen claiming 36.
Cameron was named among the Tigers best alongside Georgia McCormick.
Round eight of the MDNA hits courts on Saturday, June 3.
Lismore Derrinallum return to the court after a week off to host the Caramut Swans at Derrinallum Recreation Reserve.
Moyston Willaura will be next to tackle the unbeaten Tatyoon when the Hawks head to Moyston Recreation Reserve.
Glenthompson Dunkeld host the SMW Rovers at Dunkeld Recreation Reserve.
Hawkesdale Macarthur is set to clash with Penshurst at Penshurst Recreation Reserve.
And, Woorndoo Mortlake hit the road to face the Great Western Lions at Great Western Recreation Reserve.
The Ararat Eagles have the bye.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree at Macleay College in Sydney.
