Tatyoon footballers sent a clear message to the competition when it defeated Glenthompson-Dunkeld by 96 points in round seven of the Mininera and District Football League on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Playing in front of a solid home crowd, the Hawks controlled the game from the first bounce, keeping the Rams goalless in the opening quarter.
However, Tatyoon struggled to make an impact on the scoreboard, and went into the first break leading 2.5 (17) to 0.2 (2).
The Rams kicked the first goal and took the opportunity to remind the Hawks its undefeated streak could end in front of its home crowd.
Tatyoon then kicked the next five goals and went into the main break ahead by 41 points.
Coach Zac Tunbridge encouraged his side to maintain the pressure and the Hawks responded with another five goal to two quarter, extending the lead to 64 points.
Tatyoon finished the game with it's best quarter, kicking six goals straight before the Rams responded with a consolation goal late in the game.
In the end, Tatyoon won 19.10 (124) to 4.4 (28).
Big forward Andrew Browne booted five for the Hawks, supported by Joshua Lee (three), Kieran Collins, Samuel Phillips and Anthony Rosato (two each).
Rosato was named best on ground alongside Joshua Lee, Josh Bibby and James Shanhun.
Calvin Ross, Thomas Waters and DJ Woods kicked single goals for the visitors.
SMW Rovers vs Ararat Eagles
Jaydo Wright showed why he is one of the league's best players, kicking six goals in the Eagles 25-point defeat of the SMW Rovers in Mininera.
Despite leading at every break, it wasn't easy going for the 2022 MDFL premiers, with goals coming from hard work.
The 1-6 Rovers kept in touch with the Eagles, limiting them to two goals at quarter time and went into the break down by just six points at quarter time.
A three goal to two second quarter saw the sides evenly poised, with Ararat ahead 4.6 (30) to 4.4 (28) at the main break.
Wright and the Eagles showed their might, kicking four goals in the premiership quarter and an additional three in the final, while SMW could only muster three goals in the second half.
Naish McRoberts' two goals saw him named in the Eagles' best, alongside Ryan Weppner, Adrian Reid and Dale Reid.
Jake Carr kicked four for SMW Rovers, while Thomas Liston, Blake Luehman and Ash Gray were named in the best.
Hawkesdale-Macarthur vs Great Western
The Macarthur crowd had plenty to cheer about when the home side defeated Great Western by 61 points.
It was a shoot out from the opening bounce, with the Eagles kicking 6.7 to the Lions' 4.1.
However, the eighth placed side played beyond their ladder position, booting another six goals, while limiting sixth placed Great Western to a single goal in the second quarter.
Scoring slowed down in the second half, with Hawkesdale-Macarthur outscoring Great Western five goals to three.
At the final whistle, the Eagles won 17.15 (115) to 8.8 (56) and moved to within a win from fifth place.
James North kicked six for the victors, while captain Lachlan Glare kicked five. Lee Marshall kicked three for the Lions.
Woorndoo-Mortlake vs Moyston Willaura
The Puma were on the end of another one-sided game, this time via a 239-point loss to Woorndoo-Mortlake.
Jesse Horan kicked 18 goals in the Tigers 38.29 (257) to 2.6 (18) win, aptly supported by James Coghlan West, Tyson Osborne and Damien Pemberton, who kicked four goals each.
Horan, who now leads the competition with 33 goals for the year, was named best on ground alongside William Paulin, William Templeton and Coghlan West.
Wickliffe-Lake Bolac vs Lismore-Derrinallum
The Magpies enjoyed a comfortable 164 point win at home, defeating the Demons 28.16 (184) to 3.2 (20).
Andrew Boseley snagged nine goals for the home side, while Lewis Crichton kicked six.
Crichton was named best on ground along with Boseley, Lachlan Reilly and Tim Brejcha.
Wickliffe-Lake Bolac remain in second place, a win ahead of Woorndoo-Mortlake and Ararat.
Caramut vs Penshurst
The Bombers defeated its crosstown rivals Caramut in a day the Swans would want to forget.
Penhurst had 33 scoring shots to the home side's eight, winning 17.16 (118) to 3.5 (23).
Henry Bensch and Tim McGregor kicked four goals each for the away side; the former was named best on ground alongside teammates Ryan Smith, Edward Rentsch and Jacob Mibus.
It's second versus fourth as Ararat host Wickliffe-Lake Bolac at Alexandra Oval.
Tatyoon travel to Willaura to take on the luckless Pumas.
Great Western host Woorndoo-Mortlake in an important game for both side's finals aspirations.
Caramut travels to Derrinallum to take on the 2-5 Demons.
Glenthompson-Dunkeld will look to bounce back in its game against SMR Rovers.
Finally, the 4-3 Penshurst host 3-4 Hawkesdale-Macarthur in a game that could separate the top five from the rest of the pack.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.