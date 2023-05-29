The Ararat Advertiser
Hawks feast on Rams, Eagles down Rovers | Mininera District football wrap

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
May 29 2023 - 2:30pm
Tatyoon footballers sent a clear message to the competition when it defeated Glenthompson-Dunkeld by 96 points in round seven of the Mininera and District Football League on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

