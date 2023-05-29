GenV recruits 65 families in Ararat region

GenV is marking a two year milestone at East Grampians Health Service.
GenV is a world-first study tracking the health and wellbeing of Victorians from birth to old age, with the project aiming to better understand and treat the causes of modern health problems like asthma, food allergies and mental health.
The project is run by the Murdoch Children's Research Institute with the support of the Royal Children's Hospital and The University of Melbourne, and is funded by the State Government and the Paul Ramsey Foundation.
GenV reached a milestone recently with 90,000 participants recruited across the state (which includes babies and their parents).
Area Manager for GenV in the Grampians, Rachael Cooper said GenV had been inviting families to join the program at East Grampians Health Service for the past two years.
"To date, 65 families have decided to join GenV after giving birth at East Grampians Health Service, making up a total of 171 babies and parents," she said.
"GenV aims to be inclusive and represent a wide variety of families from all areas of the state. Families from the Ararat region who join GenV can ensure future research includes the unique needs of our local community."
GenV is open to all Victorian families who have a baby from October 4, 2021 to October 4, 2023. You may be visited by a GenV team member in hospital or you can contact GenV at www.genv.org.au.
