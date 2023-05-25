The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Trial for alleged rape of teenage traveller in Halls Gap Airbnb begins

By Ellie Mitchell
Updated May 25 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The jury box in the Ballarat County Court. File photo.
The jury box in the Ballarat County Court. File photo.

A jury trial has begun for an Airbnb owner accused of raping a teenage traveller at his Halls Gap caravan in September 2018.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.