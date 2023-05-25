The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Ararat side victorious while on the road

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
May 26 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Great Western lost a close game to Caramut, going down 41-37. Picture by Deidre Coone
Great Western lost a close game to Caramut, going down 41-37. Picture by Deidre Coone

Lismore Derrinallum won against SMW Rovers to maintain its position in the top five.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.