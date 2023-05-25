Ararat side victorious while on the road

Lismore Derrinallum won against SMW Rovers to maintain its position in the top five.
The Demons won 54-32 against the Rovers on the back of a 15-goal third quarter.
Anita Burchell was the stand out for Lismore Derrinallum, shooting 30 goals, supported by Rachel Vagg (13) and Annabelle Arnold (11).
Burchell was named in the best alongside Steff Maher.
Great Western lost a tight game against Caramut, going down 41-37.
The Lions played from behind all game and were down 27-18 at half time. It clawed back during the second half, but fell four goals short.
Amy Millar shots 23 goals for the Lions, supported by Jordyn Leggett (14)
April Edwards converted 23 for Caramut.
Hawkesdale Macarthur won comfortably over Moyston Willaura 67-21.
The Eagles led by 26 points at half time and 31 points at the final break.
Madison Kelly shot 53 goals for the Eagles and was named in the best with Katherine Barker.
Ararat won on the road against Glenthompson Dunkeld 41-28.
Goalscoring was shared across the scoresheet for the Eagles, with Faith Biddle leading with 19 goals then Brooke Williamson (16) Kira Stapleton (5) and Lucinda Taylor (1).
Hayley Holmes and Jamielee Bennett were named in Ararat's best.
Tatyoon continued its winning ways, defeating Woorndoo Mortlake 36-26.
Maggie Astbury scored 19 goals for the Hawks, while Elise Killen and Sarah Cameron scored 13 each for the Tigers.
Tatyoon remain on the top of the ladder, undefeated after six rounds.
The 5-1 Ararat Eagles sit second (198.09%), ahead of Lismore Derrinallum (177.25%) and Hawkesdale Macarthur on percentage (123.47%)
Penshurst and Woorndoo Mortlake round out the top five with a 4-2 record, split only by percentage.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
