Football Netball Preview

Rats host Burras, Roos host Saints | WFNL round seven

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
May 24 2023 - 6:00pm
The Rats welcome to Minyip Murtoa to Alexandra Oval for round seven of the WFNL. Picture by Lucas Holmes
A former Brownlow Medalist will lace up his boots in round seven of the WFNL on Saturday, May 27.

