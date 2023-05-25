With one goal to his name, three-time AFL premiership defender, David Astbury was named among Tatyoon's best in his return to the club where he raised two under-16 flags in his junior years.
The ladder-topping Hawks got off to a flyer against the Woorndoo Mortlake Tigers in round six of the Mininera and District Football League at Tatyoon Recreation Reserve on Saturday, May 20.
Tatyoon kept the Tigers, who sit third in the MDFL competition, goalless in the opening period, leading into the first break by 26.
Both teams scored eight points each in the second period to maintain the margin, and Woorndoo Mortlake closed the gap, by four, in the third.
Another low-scoring contest in the fourth quarter saw the Hawks stretch the gap to 24 by the final siren.
With seven goals off seven different boots, Tatyoon defeated Woorndoo Mortlake 7.11(53) - 4.5(29).
William Henderson, Anthony Rosato, Ryan Bates, Ben Clay and Seam McDougall were named best players for the Hawks alongside Astbury.
Haydn Templeton, Richard McCormick, Matthew Pemberton, Byron Loader, William Templeton and Simon Atkinson earned the same honour for the Tigers.
Moyston Willaura vs. Hawkesdale Macarthur
It was a tougher weekend for the MDFL's other AFL premiership player.
Former Port Adelaide midfielder and Carlton Draught draftee, Kane Cornes ran out for Moyston Willaura in the Pumas 119-point loss to the Hawkesdale Macarthur Eagles.
Cornes started the game at half forward before a shift into the midfield.
He was involved in a setting up a chain that led to a scoring shot in the second quarter.
Towards the game's end he was shifted forward where he ran out the game.
The Pumas were kept goalless through three terms of play at Willaura Recreation Reserve, the side's only goal coming off the boot of Samuel Pilgrim in the second period.
A path to the posts was never hard to find for the Eagles, who scored three majors in the first quarter, four in the second, five in the third and eight in the fourth.
The score at the final siren favoured the Eagles, 20.14(134) - 1.9 (15).
Hawkesdale Macarthur captain, Lachlan Glare, top-scored for the game with six goals.
Eagles teammate, Andrew McCartney, was a close second with five.
The Hawkes reserves team picked up a 99-point win at Willaura, with Mark Johnson (5) and Lachie Reichman (4) each claiming bags.
Glenthompson Dunkeld vs. Ararat Eagles
Glenthompson Dunkeld got out to a fast start against the Ararat Eagles at Dunkeld Recreation Reserve.
The Rams scored six majors in the opening period to lead by 26 over the defending premiers by quarter time.
The Ararat footballers fought their way back into the contest through the second period to close the gap to 14 by half time.
Ararat were relentless after swooping into the lead during the third quarter.
Glenthompson Dunkeld were kept to one goals in the second half while Ararat surged with five in each period.
By the final siren, the Ararat Eagles had turned it 26-point deficit into a 44-point lead to win, 15.7(97) - 8.5(53).
Eagles' players Tom Taurau and Jaydo Wright topped scored for the game with five goals each.
Penshurst vs. Wickliffe Lake Bolac
With an 85-point win over the Penshurst Bombers at Penshurst Recreation Reserve, Wickliffe Lake Bolac now sit in a clear second place on the MDFL ladder.
Scoring was slow in the game's opening period, with scorers troubled on only three occasions.
By the first break, the Bombers had slotted one major, while the Magpies had two minors
Scoring picked up in the second quarter and the Magpies swooped into the lead, kicking three goals, to Penshurst's one.
Wickliffe Lake Bolac flew with the momentum in the second half, scoring eight goals in the third quarter and five in the fourth, and ended the game ahead, 16.19(115) - 4.6(30).
With five majors, the Magpies' Lachlan Reilly top-scored for the game, while Penshurst's two goals were split between Jacob Mibus and Henry Bensch.
Penshurst's under 16.5 captain, Archie Page, kick eight goals for the Bombers against Tatyoon in the league's junior grade.
Lismore Derrinallum vs. SMW Rovers
The SMW Rovers led a tight opening quarter at Derrinallum Recreation Reserve before Lismore Derrinallum took control for a 12.10(82) - 7.9(51) win.
The Demons led by nine points into half time and the margin remained there at the third quarter break.
A five goal final period pushed the lead out to 31 by the games end.
Lismore-Derrinallum top scored for the Demons, with four goals while the SMW Rovers six majors were spread across six different players.
Great Western vs. Caramut
The Great Western Lions defeated the Caramut Swans 31.30(206) - 3.6(24) at Great Western Recreation Reserve.
A roaring Lions outfit kicked 10 goals in the games opening period to lead by 60 point at the first break.
Great Western went on to kick seven goals in each of the following periods while the Swans were kept goalless in the opener and only scoring one in each of the following quarters.
With eight goals off his boot, Great Western's Cooper Perrin top the game's score cards.
Lee Marshall also kicked five for the Lions.
Great Western also claimed a big win in the reserve grade, beating the Swans by 104 points.
There, the Lions' Darby Grinham top scored with six.
In round seven Tatyoon will host Glenthompson Dunkeld at Tatyoon Recreation Reserve
Moyston Willaura head to Woorndoo Recreation Reserve to face the Woorndoo Mortlake Tigers.
Hawkesdale Macarthur take on the Great Western Lions in Macarthur.
SMW Rovers clash with the Ararat Eagles at Mininera's Conna Wilson Reserve.
Lismore Derrinallum head to Lake Bolac to take on the Wicklife Lake Bolac Magpies.
And, the Caramut Swans will face the Penshurst Bombers at Caramut Recreation Reserve.
Matches kick off at 2:15pm on Saturday, May 27.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree at Macleay College in Sydney.
