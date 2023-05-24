The Ararat Rats will finally have the opportunity to celebrate 50 years of netball at the club.
On Saturday, May 27, past and present netballers will share over half a century of memories.
The Rats entered the Wimmera competition in 1972 and finished seventh under inaugural coach Lorraine Thomas.
Donna Spalding was a long-time coach of the Ararat Rats.
Spalding coached 38 teams in her time with the club, which included 13 seasons at the helm of A grade that yielded five premierships from eight grand final appearances.
"When we came in, in 1972, the girls used to have to draw lines, and they played on gravel up near the hospital," Spalding said.
When Pat Dunn was made A grade coach in 1973, no one would have expected what would follow.
A defeat to local rivals Stawell in the grand final 34-29 would precede 19 straight grand finals against the Horsham Demons.
The Rats won four consecutive premierships from 1979-1982 during the run, which the Demons have only equalled.
People will come and play for the club because they want to play that standard of netball. Girls are actually more empowered, and they actually want to do well for themselves.- Donna Spalding
"I think we are happy to share the honours with Horsham because there is a mutual respect for each other and the history we have had over many decades," Spalding said.
Andrea McCubbin, Gail Dunn, Gayle Dadswell and Julie Todd were present for all four premierships.
"She [Dunn] sort of basically set the standard that we're working for business, and we're going to try and make finals," Spalding said.
Dunn was also influential in starting the junior program in 1977.
Ararat has played in 38 A grade grand finals across its 50 years, winning 19.
According to Spalding, the level of success results from the club's professionalism.
"People will come and play for the club because they want to play that standard of netball. Girls are actually more empowered, and they actually want to do well for themselves," Spalding said.
"It's not just get on and have a run-around and a giggle; it is actually serious and treated with respect."
From 1977, Ararat had teams compete in A and B grades and Under 16's; in 1988, the age group was changed to 17 and Under.
For the 2023 season, the Rats have teams across A, B and C senior grades.
Ararat competes in the 13 and Under, 15 and Under, and 17 and Under divisions.
"So it certainly has evolved really over the years."
There have been several people that have contributed to the Rats' success during this period.
Pat Dunn, Gail Dunn, Gayle Dadswell, Spalding and Megan Shea have provided over 40 years of coaching service for A grade.
On the court, the Rats have had five players win the WFNL's best and fairest.
Shea has won the award on five occasions (1995, 1997, 2000, 2009 and 2012) and was runner-up four times.
Shea holds the club record for games played with 500, and Jakki Gibson has played the second most with 424 club games.
Some of these achievements have been recognised by the WFNL, with five Rats elected as life members of the association.
Pat Dunn (1983), Donna Spalding (2016), Gail Dunn & Gayle Dadswell (2019) and Megan Shea (2022).
Shea was instrumental in the Rats' three-straight premierships in 2007-2009.
Ararat was both minor and major premiers in all three seasons.
"It was pretty difficult to do," Spalding said.
"There's a little combination in the 2000s to 2010s where either Megan Shea or myself was doing it together or on our own.
"I guess that's been the beauty of our club. We certainly know who's got skill sets in certain areas, and we sort of get them to help and assist."
I guess that's been the beauty of our club. We certainly know who's got skill sets in certain areas, and we sort of get them to help and assist.- Donna Spalding
Looking at the future, Spalding believes the club needs to attract juniors back to the club after they have moved away for various reasons.
"We've had many juniors who have been involved with the club for 20 years and given more than probably 15 years to A grade. We've got to get back to doing that," Spalding said.
"We have got to get back to people when they move away to university and whatever else to come back and play for us, and not just change the team year-to-year."
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.