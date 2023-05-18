A historic homestead built in 1860 has been listed for sale.
Situated on 20 acres and overlooking Green Hill Lake, 'Eulinya' is one of the district's original homesteads.
The property located at 122 Green Hill Drive, Ararat was last sold in 2012.
The property captures sweeping views across Ararat and the Western region from the iconic wrap-around verandas.
The large family home of grand proportions circa 1860 has provided comfortable living for many generations
A gated driveway winds its way with a final sweeping curve beneath ancient oak trees to the front of the homestead which is framed by a magnificent Norfolk pine.
The grand entry foyer sets the scene so classic of the era with features such as 4.3m ornate ceilings and glorious open fireplaces to each of the bedrooms along with the formal lounge.
A family home of large proportions with later modern updates provides 5 bedrooms and ensuites to 2 bedrooms, huge formal lounge plus additional second living room, kitchen with spacious adjoining meals/family area and separate family bathroom.
The property was recently renovated to include new paint, new carpet and polished floorboards.
The expansive lawn and garden areas with computerised watering system is ideal for outdoor entertaining and children's play.
"Eulinya" offers approximately 19 acres, and five fenced paddocks with animal encloures, hay sheds and tank water for general farming needs.
This unique offering presents an opportunity for a new chapter in this property's history.
Expression of Interest can be made at Nutrien Harcourts Ararat by June 22, 2023 12.00pm unless sold prior.
According to selling agent Brad Jensen, the indicative selling price is approximately between $1,600,000 - $1,760,000.
To arrange a viewing appointment, contact Brad on 0438 521039, on 5352 1400 or email him on brad.jensen@nh.com.au.
