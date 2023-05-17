Southern Mallee Giants v Ararat Rats
The Ararat Rats will make the two-hour journey to Beulah to take on the Southern Mallee Giants.
The Giants fell to Dimboola in round five by 16 points at Dimboola Recreation Reserve.
Benjamin and Josh Webster kicked three goals, Billy Lloyd and Rupert Sangster featured atop the best for Southern Mallee, who played the entire second half without a bench.
"I still thought we were pretty brave against Dimboola despite having no bench after half time and only two points in it with five minutes to go," said Giants coach Kieran Delahunty.
Eyes will be on Josh Webster as the key forward missed the match's second half with a hamstring injury.
Giants coach Kieran Delahunty also received a knock to his back.
Delahunty is looking forward to the test against "one of the top sides the last couple of years."
"They have quite a lot of depth in their side. You can see the way the seconds are going. It is going to be a tough game."
Ararat enters the round six match off the bye and remains the only undefeated team.
Before the bye, the Rats defeated Horsham at City Oval on May 6.
Tom Mills kicked three goals (and is the teams leading goal kicker with nine), Brody Griffin and Jake Robinson featured in the best.
Stawell Warriors v Nhill Tigers
Stawell also returns from the bye and hosts Nhill at Central Park.
In the Warriors' last match, it claimed its first win of the 2023 season with a three-goal win over Dimboola on May 6.
Mitch Thorp kicked three goals to bring his season total to 12.
Jackson Dark continued his strong start to the season in defence, whilst Sam Williams impressed.
The Tigers will look to continue its strong form with a win over Warrack and a draw against Horsham.
Thomas Driscoll kicked three goals for Nhill as it erased a 26-point quarter-time deficit.
"We have some winnable games over the next month, and that was the first of them," said Nhill senior coach Trevor Albrecht after the win over Stawell in round four.
Minyip Murtoa Burras v Dimboola Roos
Minyip Murtoa will be looking to avoid a third straight defeat when it hosts Dimboola at Minyip Recreation Reserve.
The fast-finishing Burras kicked four goals in the last quarter against the Horsham Saints but fell eight points short at Coughlin Park.
Tyler Pidgeon, Will Cameron, Corey Morgan and Nicholas Caris kicked two goals each.
Caris leads Minyip Murtoa's goalkicking with seven goals in 2023.
Lachlan Delahunty and Tanner Smith were atop the best.
Dimboola will look to defeat another premiership contender following its 16-point victory over Southern Mallee.
"The new fellas have definitely bought into the way we want to play, which is good," senior coach Jack Landt said.
The Roos had the luxury of Matthew Rosier's return from a concussion, whilst younger brother Dylan Landt played his first game in green and gold.
"I think that was a bit of an eye-opener on how important he is to us. He has had a great start to the year," Landt said of Rosier after he missed the round four defeat.
Rosier was named Dimboola's best in round five, and Michael Graham kicked four goals.
"Michael has really stood up, he is a good one-on-one player in the forward line. He will make the most of the opportunities when we get it down there."
Horsham Demons v Warrack Eagles
Both Horsham and Warrack will look for its first wins on May 20 when they battle at City Oval.
The Demons will look to play out four quarters after it let a 26-point lead at the first change slip away.
Joshua Mibus, Deek Roberts and Jordan Motton kicked two goals apiece.
Motton now has 12 goals so far in 2023.
The Eagles had the bye in round five.
Warrack will look to avenge its three-point loss to Nhill in round four.
Joseph McKinnon kicked three goals, Lachie Stewart and Matthew Johns were atop the best.
