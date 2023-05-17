Pilot to speak at health service fundraiser

An evening with retired Airbus A380 captain James Nixon, promises to be an informative, entertaining and amusing insight into the world of aviation.
Hosted by the East Grampians Health Service Auxiliary, 'This is your Captain speaking' will be held at the Ararat RSL on Saturday May 27, commencing at 6.30pm.
James Nixon was an Airbus A380 Captain when he retired. His career spanned thirty-one years; longer than most of his cabin crew have been on the planet, and many of his First Officers.
He is now living a writer's life in Melbourne after flying for Emirates for more than ten years, leaving Australia after Ansett collapsed, living in Malta, England, Vietnam, and Bahrain before moving to Dubai.
James has flown nearly all the Airbus aircraft, and the Boeing 727.
Prior to becoming a pilot James was a freelance writer and photographer, and spent eight years running his own marketing and promotions business. He now is the principal of Crammond Media, and is an advisor to The Aftershock, a not-for-profit body raising awareness and money for research into the 16 high-mortality cancers.
EGHS Auxiliary president Shelley Green said the evening was open to everyone, men and women, and will raise funds towards patient comfort at the health service.
"Hearing of James' adventures and experiences flying across the world promises to be an entertaining evening and we look forward to welcoming people from across the Ararat region to hear James speak," she said.
Seats are limited, with bookings by Friday, May 26. Tickets are $35 and available through: https://www.trybooking.com/CIHYJ
Finger food will be provided and drinks are available at bar prices.
For further information contact Shelley on 0438 526 915.
