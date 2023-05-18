Kane Cornes played 300 games in the AFL for Port Adelaide but is "a bit nervous about it" ahead of his Carlton Draft appearance for the Moyston-Willaura Pumas.
Cornes, twice an All-Australian and four-time Power best and fairest winner, has not played a game of football since the 2017 EJ Whitten Legends game.
"It is exciting, you are a bit nervous about it, and I have not played a game of footy for a long time. It will be good to get back out there," Cornes said.
Moyston-Willaura will host Hawksdale-Macarther at Willaura Recreation Reserve, in round six of the Mininera and District Football League on May 20.
Since his retirement from the AFL in 2015, Cornes has turned to long-distance running.
Cornes has completed the Melbourne Marathon on three occasions, and in 2022 he ran the New York City Marathon.
In September 2022, Cornes ran 725 kilometres from Melbourne to Adelaide to raise funds and awareness for the My Room Children's Cancer Charity.
"I run a lot, but it is completely different to playing a game of footy, isn't it. It is a lot slower and longer and not with as much speed as you need when you play footy," Cornes said.
"I have done a little bit of training to try and get myself in reasonable football condition, but I will not be in peak football condition."
Cornes is looking forward to returning to the country football scene, something he has not had exposure to for several years.
"It is what makes footy and sport so great is bringing the community together, and I have not had a lot of exposure to that type of footy since I was a kid," Cornes said.
"Working the way that I do on weekends, I do not get out to much local footy other than my son's.
It will be good to touch base with the community and get back to grassroots and what we all started when we were kids about the game and what we loved about it,"
Cornes did not want to set expectations too high when asked what spectators should expect on the field.
"I am not sure. I will just do my best, I have no idea what they will expect of me. But I will come and have some fun and have a laugh," Cornes said.
"If you can come back and meet a few people and say g'day and get a few extra people to the game, I think the initiative is terrific."
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
